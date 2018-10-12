“We know our community is full of informants,” confides Mohammed A. of Hamtramck, Michigan, the first Muslim-majority city in the United States.

“There are many in our neighborhoods and deep in our mosques.”

Since the 9/11 terror attacks, surveillance has been a harsh reality for Muslims in the United States, particularly in towns like Hamtramck, home to concentrated and dense Muslim populations.

Beginning in 2011, the US government’s surveillance strategy of Muslims took a major turn. The electronic monitoring program initiated by the Bush administration through a far reaching network of wiretaps and bugs, was replaced by another model that made the most of human intelligence. Namely, getting Muslims to spy on fellow Muslims.

The Obama Administration signed this program into law in 2011, dubbed the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) act, ushering in a new strategy for the domestic war on terror, built upon the key assumption that Islam was linked to “homegrown radicalisation.”

This form of state-sponsored Islamophobia purports that any Muslim who exercises their religious identity in conservative ways, expresses views critical of American domestic and foreign policy, and maintains close ties with family or entities in Muslim-majority nations may be inclined towards radicalism.

Since its formal inception by the Obama Administration, the CVE Act has given the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sweeping powers, considerable resources, manpower and the necessary political will to focus almost exclusively on Muslims and Muslim communities.

A large part of this is involves developing on-the-ground informants and spies at the very heart of Muslim communities such as Hamtramck, Michigan, and in the places they use to congregate, worship, learn and live.

The program is currently operational under the Trump Administration, with Muslim Americans—and the scarce few aware of this ominous form of structural Islamophobia—dreading what comes next.

Preying on ignorance

The very communities where CVE is in place know little, or next to nothing, about the program.

While Muslims in the US, particularly those who live in communities heavily populated by Muslims, take it is a given fact that surveillance pervades every part of their life's routine, their knowledge of CVE is very limited.

In fact, FBI agents and local law enforcement, tasked with developing spies and informants within Muslim communities inside their jurisdictions, exploit this ignorance.

This is particularly inside Muslim communities with demographics consisting of immigrants, recent immigrants, and poor and working class people – the very communities the FBI believes are at-risk for radicalisation and inherently possible of terrorism. These communities are disproportionate victims of CVE deployment.