UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited an Indonesian city shattered by an earthquake and tsunami to personally assess the impact of the disasters.

Guterres is attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on the island of Bali.

He paid a visit to the hard-hit city of Palu on Sulawesi island, where Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed him at the partly damaged airport.

They were briefed by the country's top disaster official, Willem Rampangilei, and Central Sulawesi Governor Longki Djanggola on the damage caused by the September 28 quake, which triggered a tsunami that swept away houses, crumpled cars and beached numerous ships.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.