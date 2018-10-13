US President Donald Trump said in a CBS interview on Saturday that there would be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Trump said he did not want to block military sales to Saudi Arabia, one option that has rattled US defence contractors, saying, "I don't want to hurt jobs."

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a US resident who wrote columns for the Washington Post, disappeared on October 2 after visiting the consulate. Turkish and Saudi officials are jointly investigating his disappearance, however, Turkish sources have told Reuters and other media the initial assessment of the police was that Khashoggi was deliberately killed inside the consulate.

Riyadh has dismissed the claims.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Trump said Saudi leaders, as of now, "deny it every way you can imagine" allegations that the journalist was murdered by the kingdom.

But, he told CBS' "60 Minutes" which will air on Sunday, ''Could it be them? Yes."

Asked whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave an order to kill Khashoggi, Trump said, "Nobody knows yet, but we'll probably be able to find out."