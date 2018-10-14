WORLD
Bosnian widow fights to have Serbian church moved from her land
After years of bureaucratic resistance and intimidation, Bosnian Muslim widow, Fata Orlovic is nearly at the end of her legal battle with the authorities to have the Serbian Orthodox church moved from her land.
Bosnian Muslim Fata Orlovic stands in front of her house as a Serb Orthodox church is reflected in the front windows, in Konjevic Polje, Bosnia on Oct. 9, 2007. / AP
October 14, 2018

Bosnian Muslim widow, Fata Orlovic has been long battling to remove a Serbian Orthodox church from her land. 

She was ethnically cleansed from the Konjevic Polje village, 20 kilometres east of Srebrenica where Bosnian Serb forces killed thousands of Bosnian Muslims in the early 1990s.

During the war, her husband was also murdered.

When Orlovic decided to return to her village in the 2000s, she found the church had been built on her land. Since then, she has been in a legal battle with the Serbian authorities to have it moved.

After an 18-year legal battle, Fata Orlovic's case is about to be heard at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Konjevic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SOURCE:TRT World
