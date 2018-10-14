TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least 22 die after truck carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
Turkey has been a main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, when the Syrian civil war began.
At least 22 die after truck carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
Ambulances were sent to the area after the truck veered off the road while travelling from Aydin to Izmir and toppled over. / AA
October 14, 2018

At least 22 migrants, including children, died on Sunday when a truck they were travelling in overturned in Turkey''s western province of Izmir. 

The mangled wreckage of the open-topped truck lay toppled over in a canal, some 20 metres below a highway from which it apparently fell after crashing through a barrier, video and photos showed.

Thirteen people were injured and taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, it said.

A state prosecutor has launched an investigation into the crash and the truck driver could face arrest after hospital treatment.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed at around 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) in the Gaziemir district, near the airport south of Izmir city, the private Demiroren news agency (DHA) reported.

Recommended

There were no further details on the identity of the migrants.

Turkey has been a main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, when the Syrian civil war began. 

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have set out to sea from Turkey's coasts in the last few years to try to reach neighboring Greece, which is a member of the European Union. 

A Turkish-EU deal in 2016 to send those migrants back to Turkey significantly curbed the number of border crossings but many desperate migrants still attempt the journey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal