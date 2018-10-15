POLITICS
South African charity uses unsold clothing to help unemployed mothers
A South African organisation called the Clothing Bank has persuaded retailers across the world to hand over their unsold merchandise as part of a programme to help unemployed women.
More than 3,000 women have benefited from The Clothing Bank. (TRT World screen shot) / TRTWorld
October 15, 2018

Every year, manufacturers and designers destroy hundreds of tons of unsold clothing. 

They say it prevents counterfeiting and maintains the value of their brands. 

A South African organisation called the Clothing Bank has persuaded retailers across the world to hand over their unsold merchandise as part of a programme to help unemployed women. 

"My dignity is back I now put something on the table for my children and support my family," says Vuyelwa Moyikwa who was unemployed a year ago and now works for the Clothing Bank.

Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.

