Four and a half years after Crimea’s annexation into Russia, the first signs of a clandestine resistance could be emerging.

A makeshift bomb went off in a school building in the city of Kerch on Wednesday.

A lone gunman detonated the device, then opened fire with a shotgun, killing 19 students and wounding at least 50, before taking his own life on the morning of October 17.

In the panic of the shooting, some students reported more than one shooter.

Investigators have yet to rule out the possibility that others were involved.

Russia’s National Antiterror Committee initially classified the incident as a terror attack, feeding into long-standing fears of resistance and rebellion by Russian authorities and Crimean residents.

Later in the day, the police re-classified the incident, downgrading it from an “act of terrorism” to a “group murder,” obviously an attempt to play down its political implications.

Still, as investigators have pointed out, it’s too early to completely rule out that the tragedy is purely of a personal nature.

The major questions the investigators, security services and Crimean residents are now asking, is how and where the teenager was able to obtain military firearms and three explosive devices without drawing anyone's attention.

Police, which found and destroyed two more bombs on the school premises, said that they were searching for one or more accomplices of the 18-year-old gunman Vladislav Roslyakov.

Lone-wolf?

Roslyakov was a senior at Kerch Polytechnic College, and enrolled at the school in 2015, according to Russia’s Federal Investigative Committee.

His classmates described him as quiet, closed-off, uncommunicative, and interested in 'maniacs' and serial killers. His parents are divorced, and were taken in for questioning after his identity was determined.

Reuters reports that Roslyakov set off a bomb in the Kerch Polytechnic College’s cafeteria. After detonating an explosive device in the canteen, Roslyakov opened fire on pupils and teachers before committing suicide as security services closed in.

Speaking to local media sources, Olga Grebnnikova, school director said, “There are bodies everywhere, children’s bodies everywhere. It was a real act of terrorism. They burst in five or 10 minutes after I’d left. They blew up everything in the hall, glass was flying. They ran about throwing some kind of explosives around, and then ran around the second floor with guns, opened the office doors, and killed anyone they could find.”

In the absence of detailed information, Crimean and Russian observers inevitably came to the conclusion that it was a “mass murder.”

Vladimir Jarallah, a Crimean political scientist and security expert says there is also potential that the shooting was facilitated by external agents.

Though Moscow has never denied that the Black Sea peninsula is a potentially problematic region, the prospect of it transforming into the Russian 'Ulster' has consistently been one of the Kremlin's nightmares.

Since the “referendum” in March 2014, which legalised the transfer of the Ukrainian province into the Russian Federation, Russian security services have reported dozens of failed attempts at “sabotage” and “subversion” there.

The most internationally publicised Crimean “counter-terror” operation executed by the Russian Security Service (FSB) was an arrest of a Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. He was charged with preparing for a terror attack in Crimea and sentenced to 20-year jail term.

From time to time, the FSB also reported arrests of Ukrainian “saboteurs” and Crimean Tatar “extremists.”

Still, the Russian public mostly took those reports with a grain of skepticism, often considering them exercises in public relations rather than actual successful operations.

With the bombing in Kerch on the peninsula’s eastern tip, their skepticism may not have been unfounded.

Crimean residents now question why the security forces failed to notice a teenager preparing for a public massacre if so many arrests had been made, and how was he able to stay off the radar of the Russian secret service?

More critically, was anyone behind the attack and how can future tragedies like this be averted?