FIFA President Gianni Infantino will put his controversial plans for two new international football tournaments to a vote at Friday's meeting of the body's ruling council, a spokesman for the governing body told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, with the World Leagues Forum, which represents 38 professional leagues, asking Infantino last week not to go for a vote and strong opposition within Europe, Friday's FIFA council meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, could cause a major split.

The European Leagues, which includes the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga, and European football's governing body UEFA are among several organisations unwilling to endorse the plans at this stage.

The new competitions and related commercial strategy feature on the agenda for the meeting and the FIFA spokesman told Reuters that there will be votes held on the proposals.

The spokesman said that in regard to the Global Nations League, where Infantino envisages a mini-World Cup, held every two years called the 'Final Eight' featuring eight international teams, council members will be urged to back the principle and authorise FIFA to work further on the project.

The picture for the Club World Cup, currently an annual tournament with seven teams, is less clear. Infantino had talked of a four-yearly event featuring 24 clubs but several alternative models will also be put to the Council.

'Firmly opposed to any decision at this stage'

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) letter, signed by Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore, Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert and Mexican Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla and confirmed to Reuters, said the leagues are "firmly opposed to any decision at this stage."

The WLF includes African, Asian, South and North American leagues as well as those from Europe.