CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Banksy prints sell intact at stunt-free Paris auction
Three Banksy prints were sold at a Paris auction on Wednesday - this time without any pranks by the British artist.
Banksy prints sell intact at stunt-free Paris auction
An offset lithograph entitled "Stop and Search" (2007) by British street artist Banksy is displayed before the opening of the urban art auction organized by Artcurial in Paris. / Reuters
October 24, 2018

Banksy’s “Girl with Balloon” painting shredded itself this month just after it was sold for more than $1.4 million dollars (1 million pounds) at a London auction.

Organisers at Artcurial auction house in central Paris said they had checked the artworks before the event to ensure that no surprise destruction of the pieces would take place.

Recommended

However, an Artcurial auctioneer told Reuters last week his company would be delighted if Banksy, whose real identity is unknown, was planning another surprise.

A print of “Stop and Search”, depicting Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” as well as two other pieces signed by Banksy, “Queen Vic” and “Soup can Yellow/ Emerald/ Brown”, sold for more than more than $137,000 (120,000 euros) in total.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar