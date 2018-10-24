Schalke produced its best performance of the season but was still held to a 0-0 draw at Galatasaray in the Champions League Group D standings on Wednesday.

It proved a frustrating night for the Turkish league leaders, who struggled to create chances from their greater share of possession while Schalke were the more dangerous side.

Galatasaray's best chance in the first half came when striker Eren Derdiyok blasted a close-range effort straight at Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Schalke were the better side after the break, forcing home keeper Fernando Muslera into several fine saves.

Breel Embolo did have the ball in the net for Schalke but his effort was ruled offside.

'Didn't deserve to win'

Galatasaray's performance also drew criticism from head coach Fatih Terim, who said his side were lucky to earn a point from the match and did not deserve to win.