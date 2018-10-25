No-one told him his day was gonna go that way.

"Friends" actor David Schwimmer jokingly protested his innocence with a witty video after police in Britain asked the public to identify a grocery store thief with an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star.

Police in the seaside resort of Blackpool found their Facebook feed inundated this week with replies and merriment after they posted an image of a man allegedly stealing a crate of beer from a shop.

Commenters quickly noticed the wanted man was the spitting image of Schwimmer, whose most famous and endearing character was the ever love-lorn Ross in the hit US sitcom "Friends".

Cue a plethora of amusing — if not particularly helpful — "Friends" related puns on Blackpool police's Facebook feed.

"Come on guys it's a serious robbery, it's not that common, it doesn't happen to every guy and it is a big deal," wrote Aliciaa Heathcock.

"It's not Ross.....It's Russ, he's trying to frame Ross to win back Rachel," added Rachel Louise Hutchinson.