Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and said she has changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt.

The 51-year-old has been posting selfies of herself wearing hijabs on Twitter in recent days, as well as a video in which she sang the Azan, or call to prayer.

She tweeted on October 19: "This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant."

She also changed her Twitter avatar to a black-and-white image of the Nike Swoosh logo and the slogan: "Wear a hijab. Just do it."

Her Twitter account says the singer now lives in "Direland."