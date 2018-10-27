POLITICS
2 MIN READ
At 106, tireless French cyclist hops back in the saddle
Robert Marchand set a world record in 2012 for a 100-year-old when he cycled 24 kilometres in an hour. He turns 107 next month and was supposed to have retired in January.
At 106, tireless French cyclist hops back in the saddle
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 106, cycles at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, October 26, 2018. / Reuters
October 27, 2018

Centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand donned his lycra shorts again on Friday and rode cautiously around France’s indoor Velodrome National, becoming by far the oldest person to take a spin on the circuit.

Marchand, who in 2012 set a world record for a 100-year-old when he cycled 24 kilometres in an hour, turns 107 next month and was supposed to have retired in January.

But after more than 90 years in the saddle he insisted on hopping on his bike again, despite medical concerns about the potential strain on his heart.

Decked out in bright yellow-and-purple lycra shorts with a matching crash-helmet and dark sunglasses, Marchand needed some help getting on the bike, struggling to lift his leg over the saddle.

But once seated he was away, trundling around the track at a slow but smooth pace, followed closely by a support rider.

Recommended

“Even at this age, you can do something,” he said afterwards, enjoying the congratulations of friends.

“I try to do a little bit of exercise every day, even if it’s just 20 minutes,” said the slight figure, who stands just 150cm tall.

“One mustn’t let oneself go soft. The day you just sit in your armchair and stop moving, you’re screwed.”

After completing a few more circuits, Marchand was given a gold medal and a commemorative jersey.

Asked for the secret of his longevity, he was to the point: “Use everything and abuse nothing,” he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report