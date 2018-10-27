Centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand donned his lycra shorts again on Friday and rode cautiously around France’s indoor Velodrome National, becoming by far the oldest person to take a spin on the circuit.

Marchand, who in 2012 set a world record for a 100-year-old when he cycled 24 kilometres in an hour, turns 107 next month and was supposed to have retired in January.

But after more than 90 years in the saddle he insisted on hopping on his bike again, despite medical concerns about the potential strain on his heart.

Decked out in bright yellow-and-purple lycra shorts with a matching crash-helmet and dark sunglasses, Marchand needed some help getting on the bike, struggling to lift his leg over the saddle.

But once seated he was away, trundling around the track at a slow but smooth pace, followed closely by a support rider.