Indonesian authorities are sifting through the debris of a crashed Lion Air plane that plunged into the Java Sea with 189 people on board. Their task will involve identifying body parts and picking through bits of fuselage trying to pinpoint the smashed jet's location. They will also be looking for flight data recorders expected to be crucial to the crash investigation.

The road ahead is tricky and grim but this is not the first time that investigators have been in this position. Plane crashes, although rare and clouded with drama have the most basic reasons behind them.

Here is a quick primer on aviation disasters and what comes after them.

1. There is no one reason why planes crash

There are many, pilot error being one of them — although crashes that occur due to such an error have declined over the last few decades. In the 1950s, pilot error was responsible for 58 percent of crashes but this fell to 46 percent in the early 2000s.

Mechanical failures are also likely to be a culprit in aviation disasters.

They accounted for 21 percent of crashes in the 1950s but this went up to 28 percent in the 2000s.

And while weather plays a major factor in such accidents, the fate of the aircraft can come down to how the pilot and crew operate the plane. This is ultimately also dependant on where the plane crashes. Is it an area that has a rescue team available? How badly was the aircraft damaged? Did they crash on land or on a water body?

Planes are also more likely to crash either when taking off or when landing; almost half of major accidents occur during this period.

2. Black boxes are usually the key

Aeroplanes, commercial or business, are always fitted with the colloquially named black box.

It is actually a bright orange box — which makes it easier to spot — and it contains the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder that prove crucial in determining the cause or location of a crash.

This is what investigators are keen to find to begin to piece together the sequence of events that led to a plane crash.

These orange boxes are serious stuff, engineered and built to withstand brutal blows, sea water, and fire.

They can work at great altitudes as well as the bottom of the sea and are also fitted with an underwater beacon that emits a pulse every 30 seconds after it touches water. These boxes can transmit up to 20,000 feet under water.

Black boxes are easier to recover in shallow water than deepwater crashes like AirAsia Indonesia flight QZ8501 in 2014 and Air France flight 447 in 2009.