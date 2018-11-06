Turkish businessman Abdullah Tivnikli passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59 after an extended period of receiving treatment for cancer, according to a statement by Eksim Investment Holding on Tuesday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences to the Tivnikli family during his address to the governing the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Born in Turkey's eastern province of Erzurum in 1959, Tivnikli graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Department of Istanbul Technical University in 1981.