Celebrities among those who lost their homes in California wildfires
Hundreds of people have lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of the California seaside town of Malibu. Miley Cyrus and Neil Young are among them.
A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire is seen in Thousand Oaks, California, US November 12, 2018. / Reuters
November 12, 2018

Singers Miley Cyrus and Neil Young were among hundreds of people who lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of the California seaside town of Malibu, where flames burned for a fourth day on Monday.

Cyrus tweeted that she was "completely devastated by the fires ravaging my community."

"I am one of the lucky ones," she added. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

Cyrus is engaged to actor Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Lady Gaga and members of the Kardashian family said they were forced to evacuate their homes because of the Woolsey Fire, which fire officials said has destroyed more than 370 structures and was only 20 percent contained on Monday morning. Two people have died.

Young wrote on his website that California was "up against something bigger than we have ever seen."

"Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives," he wrote. "I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another."

"Gods of Egypt" actor Gerard Butler posted a photo of himself in front of his burned-out home on Twitter. "Heartbreaking time across California," he said.

"Real Housewives" star Camille Grammer also said on Instagram that she lost her home.

Charlie Sheen had posted on Twitter on Friday that he was unable to locate his parents, former "West Wing" star Martin Sheen and wife Janet. 

A TV news crew located Martin Sheen safe on Friday night at Zuma Beach in Malibu, where he said the couple were fine and "probably going to sleep in the car tonight."

Sheen said the fire was the worst he had seen in 48 years of living in Malibu.

"I've never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
