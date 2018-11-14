New Zealand have pipped Australia in the race to host the 2021 women’s Rugby World Cup, the sport’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

The ninth edition of the tournament will be the first to be held in the southern hemisphere, with Auckland and Whangarei selected as cities to stage the six-week event in July and August 2021.

Matches will be played at the 5,000-capacity Waitakere Stadium in Auckland and the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, as well as the 25,000 capacity Albany Stadium and Eden Park, which hosted the men’s Rugby World Cup 2011 final.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew and board members Farah Palmer and Mark Robinson faced a World Rugby panel in Dublin to support the bid. The panel voted 25-17 in New Zealand’s favour.

“Congratulations to New Zealand on being elected women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 host,” World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

“They presented a very strong and compelling bid and we look forward to working with New Zealand Rugby to host a successful and inspiring tournament.