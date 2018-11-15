New web and phone apps in India are helping women stay safe in public spaces by making it easier for them to report harassment and get help, developers say.

Women are increasingly turning to technology to stay safe in public spaces which in turn helps the police to map "harassment prone" spots - from dimly lit roads to bus routes and street corners.

"Women always strategise on how to access public spaces - from how to dress to what mode of transport to take, timings and whether they should travel alone or in a group," said Sameera Khan, columnist and co-author of Why Loiter? Women And Risk On Mumbai Streets.

Rise in reported cases

Indian government data shows reported cases of crime against women rose by more than 80 percent between 2007 and 2016.

The fatal gang rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012 put the spotlight on the dangers women face in India's public spaces.

The incident spurred Supreet Singh of charity Red Dot Foundation to create the SafeCity app that encourages women across 11 Indian cities to report harassment and flag hotspots.

"We want to bridge the gap between the ground reality of harassment in public spaces and what is actually being reported," said Singh, a speaker at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference on Thursday.

The aim is to take the spotlight off the victim and focus on the areas where crimes are committed so action can be taken.