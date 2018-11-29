Rugby Australia has turned down an approach from World Cup-winning coach Jake White as media speculation swirls over the future of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

The governing body confirmed South African White had approached Raelene Castle for a “conversation” but, despite media reports to the contrary, said the RA chief executive would not be speaking to him by phone on Thursday.

“Raelene was approached by Jake for a conversation but the call as reported will not be going ahead,” an RA spokesman said.

The Wallabies finished their worst season in 60 years with a 37-18 thumping by England last week, their ninth loss out of 13 tests triggering more calls from fans and media pundits for Cheika to be sacked 10 months out from the World Cup.