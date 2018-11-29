More than three million people have left Venezuela in recent years, with about one million settling in Colombia.

The government has spent millions of dollars in limited public funds to tend to them, including establishing a migrant camp in the capital, Bogota.

The navy does not keep exact numbers on the nationalities of patients, who are pre-screened by local authorities, instead focusing on treating anyone who needs care.

Medical staff on a US Navy ship treated more than 5,400 patients during its previous five-day stop in Turbo, a Colombian city near the border with Panama.