For many visitors to New York, Times Square is a must-see. For one British man, it was where his romantic marriage proposal went horribly wrong - the diamond ring fell through a grate.

But don't worry, thanks to the power of the internet, the story has a happy ending.

John Drennan got down on bended knee to ask his girlfriend of 10 years, Daniella Anthony, to marry him in New York's Central Park. She said yes.

But the ring was the wrong size, the couple told the BBC.

"I tried to tell John it was too big, but he insisted I wear it," Anthony said.

As the couple walked through Times Square later on, the sparkling diamond ring fell off and - plop! - it fell through a grate.

"We were walking back to the hotel. I can still visualise the ring. Bouncing once... bouncing twice and then it was gone," Drennan said.