Nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards will be announced on Thursday, and both "A Star Is Born" and "Mary Poppins Returns" could be in for a big morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations beginning at 13:15 GMT. The nominations will be live streamed on the Globes' official Facebook page and the group's website. The top categories will be carried live on NBC.

Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater.

Despite its many songs, "A Star Is Born" is competing in the Globes' dramatic categories. Two Oscar favourites, "Green Book" and "The Favourite," are slotting in as comedies, where the Disney musical "Mary Poppins" could pile up nominations.