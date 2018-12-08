Liverpool maintained their best start to a season as Mo Salah, back at his dazzling best, scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth that took them, temporarily at least, to the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Salah set them on their way in the 25th minute, latching on to the rebound after Roberto Firmino's 30-metre shot was palmed into his path by Asmir Begovic, even though television replays showed the Egyptian to be marginally offside when he pounced.

There was no argument about his second strike straight after the interval when Firmino again freed him to maraud on goal and fire into the corner, with the help of the slightest nick off Nathan Ake's heel.

After the unfortunate Steve Cook diverted Andy Robertson's cross past Begovic for an own goal, Salah worked his real magic, outmuscling Cook to get to Adam Lallana's through ball before dancing nimbly around Begovic and slotting home late on.

Salah's treble at the Vitality Stadium put him on 10 league goals this season, matching Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the scoring charts that he dominated last season.

Against tough, seventh-placed opponents, Juergen Klopp's side went a 17th straight league match unbeaten, equalling their club record set 10 years ago, and emulated the 4-0 thrashing of the Cherries in the corresponding fixture last season.

It put them a point clear of Manchester City at the summit on 42 points, though Pep Guardiola's men have the chance to regain top spot later when they visit Chelsea.

