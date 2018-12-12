An eye-popping goal by Ousmane Dembele and a superb performance by Barcelona's backup goalkeeper were minutes away from keeping Harry Kane's Tottenham out of the Champion League's last 16 on Tuesday.

But Kane provided the pass that substitute Lucas Moura used to finally score one past Jasper Cillessen in the 85th minute and secure a 1-1 draw that was as good as a victory to the English visitors and the few thousand fans that traveled with them to Spain.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will now look to improve on its round-of-16 exit last season, when it lost to Juventus 4-3 on aggregate. The draw for the knockout stage will be on Monday.

Barcelona rested Lionel Messi for the first hour, having already locked up first place before the match. The Spanish league leaders finished Group B with 14 points, while Tottenham secured second place by edging Inter Milan on its head-to-head record after both finished with eight points.

Inter was held to a 1-1 draw at home against PSV Eindhoven in the group's other match on Tuesday, sending the Italian side to the Europa League.

"We left it until late," said Kane. "Thankfully PSV got a draw for us, and a draw away to Barcelona is not a bad result."

Barcelona won its group for a record 20th time. With the draw, Barcelona also set a milestone after finishing its group unbeaten for a 12th time. It further matched Bayern Munich's streak of 29 Champions League unbeaten home matches that the German side established from 1998 to 2002.

With nothing at stake, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde rested Messi and regular starters Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen — and gave European debuts to youngsters Miranda and Carles Alena.

Dembele, who has clashed with his club for being late to practice at least twice this season, has earned applause on the field with his goals and playmaking in his second season at Camp Nou.

His goal against Tottenham was his best yet.