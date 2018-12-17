POLITICS
UEFA Champions League last 16 will see titans of football clash
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 will see three England-Germany clashes and a true test of the Premier League v Bundesliga.
General view of the Champions League trophy. / Reuters
December 17, 2018

Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in one of three England-Germany clashes, while Manchester United will face PSG following the draw made at UEFA headquarters on Monday.

English champions Manchester City will take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the other clashes between the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, holders Real Madrid will face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam, who've reached the knockout stages for the first since 2005-06.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid and Barcelona take on Olympique Lyonnais, while AS Roma faces Porto.

SOURCE:Reuters
