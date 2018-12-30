POLITICS
4 MIN READ
German stars shine at Hopman
Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev both won their singles matches against Spain to give Germany a winning start to their Hopman Cup campaign.
German stars shine at Hopman
Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their third session women's singles match on day two of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth on December 30, 2018. / AFP
December 30, 2018

Star duo Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev made encouraging starts to their Australian Open preparation as Germany cruised to a 3-0 win over Spain at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth Sunday.

The top 10 pair, beaten finalists in the previous edition of the tournament, were too good in their singles matches against Garbine Muguruza and David Ferrer.

Just over two weeks out from the year's first Grand Slam, Kerber edged past Muguruza in three sets to open the tie, while a misfiring Zverev was given a scare by the veteran Ferrer before also winning in three.

In the dead mixed doubles rubber, the Germans made it a clean sweep with a straight sets win.

Kerber won all four of her singles matches without dropping a set at the last Hopman Cup, as part of a 14-match winning streak that was only snapped in the Australian Open semi-final by Simona Halep.

That proved to be the start of a productive year for a resurgent Kerber, who won at Wimbledon and climbed back to number two in the world.

Hoping for a similar start to the new season under new coach Rainer Schuttler, Kerber took the first set against Muguruza comfortably in the battle of the two former world number ones.

However, the Spaniard wasn't going to let her own five-match winning run against the German go easily, and took the second set.

A break of serve in the fourth game of the third set was enough to ensure Kerber maintained her perfect record in Perth, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Recommended

Kerber conceded Muguruza had proven a historically difficult opponent and she was pleased to begin her Australian Open preparation with a win.

"The first match you never know how you will feel on court," she said.

"I was trying to find the rhythm and I am very happy about how I played.

"I was trying not to think about the head to head."

Zverev started well against Ferrer and cruised through the first set, but then grew increasingly frustrated with his own game as the determined Spaniard fought back, breaking the German's serve with a sublime forehand passing shot in the 10th game to claim the second set.

There was little between the pair in the third set until Zverev surged in the tiebreak to take the match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/0).

Although Zverev is ranked fourth in the world and Ferrer 126th, the German said he expected nothing less from the Spaniard, who has retired from Grand Slam tennis.

"He is the greatest fighter, maybe we have ever seen in tennis," Zverev said.

Zverev received attention for a right leg problem during the mixed doubles, but played out the match without apparent discomfort.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar