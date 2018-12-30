Nevada's Burning Man counter-culture festival has inspired spin-off events around the world that are now being studied by Swiss government anthropologists and sociologists.

The Swiss National Science Foundation has spent more than $100,000 on academics focusing on the attendees and impact of Burning Man's regional events and groups around the world, particularly in Europe.

Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller said Europeans are extremely receptive to those principles.

"In Europe, there's a greater sense of 'we' versus 'I'. It's much more about the collective," Miller said.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the study from the University of Fribourg is titled "Burning Progeny."

The annual counter-culture festival has been held since 1990 in the Nevada's Black Rock Desert 150 miles (240 kilometres) north of Reno. Burning Man is built around 10 core principles such as self-reliance, communal effort and civic responsibility.

Scholars in the past have studied the event's fashion, sexuality and architecture.