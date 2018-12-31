An international trade association says on-the-job slayings of journalists and news media staff rose again in 2018 following an overall decline during the past half-dozen years.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said in an annual report set for release on Monday that 94 journalists and media workers died in targeted killings, bomb attacks and conflict crossfire this year, 12 more than in 2017.

They include Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi critic murdered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 by a hit squad sent from Riyadh.

Before the declines seen in five of the past six years, 121 people working for news organisations were slain in 2012.

Since the federation started its annual count in 1990, the year with the most work-related killings, 155, was 2006.

The deadliest country for people who work in the news media this year was Afghanistan, where 16 of the killings occurred. Mexico was next, with 11. Yemen had nine media slayings and Syria eight in 2018. The US came in 6th with five killings.

"Journalists are targeted because they are witnesses," said IFJ President Philippe Leruth.

Leruth said that beyond the tragedy of lives lost, such killings affect the pursuit of truth and sharing of information in communities and countries where they happen.

"And the result of this, when a journalist or many journalists are killed in a country, you see an increase of self-censorship."

Iraq, where 309 media professionals were killed over the past quarter-century, long topped the federation's annual list.