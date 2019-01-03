Nancy Pelosi again became the most powerful woman in American politics on Thursday, gathering dozens of children around her as she took the oath of office as the next speaker of a diverse and deeply divided US House of Representatives.

Blowing a kiss to senior Republican Representative Don Young after he read out the oath to her, the California Democrat assumed the leadership of the 435-seat chamber at a moment of unique instability and uncertainty.

As the Democratic speaker, Pelosi will oversee a sweeping series of investigations of Republican Donald Trump, his business interests and the first two years of his presidency, while pursuing a distinctly Democratic legislative agenda.

Her first order of business will be to pass legislation on Thursday evening that would reopen the federal government, which is in the midst of a 13-day partial shutdown. The bill was expected to die, however, in the Senate, still controlled by Republicans.

"Building an economy that gives all Americans the tools they need to succeed in the 21st Century: public education, workforce development, good-paying jobs and secure pensions," Pelosi said of her aims.

Regaining the speaker's gavel eight years after losing it, Pelosi remains the only woman ever to occupy the post. She will preside over the most diverse House membership in history, including a record number of women and Latinos, with her party having wrested majority control from Trump's Republicans in the November elections in a landslide victory.

