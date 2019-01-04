POLITICS
LeBron to miss at least three more games
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that the NBA superstar LeBron James, who has already missed four games with a strained left groin, would miss at least three more before being re-evaluated.
LeBron James (23) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on December 25, 2018. / Reuters Archive
January 4, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out forward LeBron James for at least three more games due to the strained left groin he suffered on Christmas Day.

James will miss Friday night's home game against the New York Knicks as well as an upcoming two-game road trip. The Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Lakers said James will be re-evaluated in a week -- a timetable that suggests he will also miss Wednesday's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

Friday's game will mark the fifth that James has missed. Los Angeles is 1-3 without him.

The team said James is receiving daily treatment for the injury, which occurred during a win over the Golden State Warriors.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 34 games with the Lakers.

Also, forward Kyle Kuzma is questionable for Friday's game. Kuzma injured his lower back during Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuzma is averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 38 games.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
