Pope Francis vows justice for victims of sex abuse
"The abuse of minors is one of the vilest and most heinous crimes conceivable," the head of the global Catholic church said in his annual address to ambassadors to the Vatican.
Pope Francis leaves at the end of the Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on January 6, 2019 / Reuters
January 7, 2019

Pope Francis vowed justice for victims of sex abuse by clergy members, describing paedophilia as one of the "vilest" crimes ahead of a historic global meet on the crisis roiling the church.

"I cannot refrain from speaking of one of the plagues of our time, which sadly has also involved some members of the clergy," he said in his annual address to ambassadors to the Holy See on Monday.

"The abuse of minors is one of the vilest and most heinous crimes conceivable. Such abuse inexorably sweeps away the best of what human life holds out for innocent children, and causes irreparable and lifelong damage," he said.

Francis swore to "render justice to minors", and said a meeting of the world's bishops in February was "meant to be a further step in the church's efforts to shed full light on the facts and to alleviate the wounds caused by such crimes".

Sex abuse and paedophilia in the church

A litany of child sexual abuse scandals has rocked the Catholic church, which has 1.3 billion followers around the world.

In December, the pontiff had vowed the church would never again treat abuse allegations without "seriousness and promptness", calling on abusers to hand themselves over to police.

The Argentine has struggled to resolve the problem as the steady drip of scandal corrodes the church's authority amid sharp divisions in Rome over how to handle the fallout, and an apparently endless stream of bad news.

French cover-up

In the latest case to shake the Catholic church, the highest-profile Catholic cleric to be caught up in a paedophile scandal in France went on trial on Monday charged with failing to report a priest who abused boy scouts in the 1980s and 90s.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the archbishop of Lyon, in central eastern France, is accused along with five others from his diocese of helping cover up abuse in one of the parishes in the area.

On Friday, the Vatican confirmed that an Argentinian bishop who has held a senior position at the Holy See since 2017, is under preliminary investigation over sex abuse claims.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:AFP
