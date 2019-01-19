POLITICS
Pakistan beat South Africa by 5 wickets in first ODI
Experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez secured victory for Pakistan with 71 not out as his side finished on 267-5 to win with five balls to spare.
Pakistan's batsman Mohammad Hafeez gestures as he celebrates his team's victory against South Africa during the first One Day International (ODI) match between South Africa and Pakistan at Saint Georges cricket stadium on January 19, 2019, in Port Elizabeth. / AFP
January 19, 2019

Pakistan got one back on South Africa by winning the first one-day international by five wickets on Saturday.

The tourists were whitewashed 3-0 in the tests but found the change to limited-overs cricket to their liking as they took an early advantage in the five-match series.

Experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez, brought in for the ODIs, secured victory with 71 not out as his side finished on 267-5 to win with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Hashim Amla made 108 not out and Rassie van der Dussen hit 93 on his ODI debut as South Africa set a target of 266-2.

Despite their 155-run partnership for the second wicket, South Africa didn't push on to the big score that seemed achievable.

South Africa was 160-1 after 35 overs but failed to capitalize and added just 76 runs in the last 10 overs despite having wickets in hand. Amla made his 27th ODI hundred while van der Dussen was caught at mid-off chasing quick runs at the end.

Recommended

The home team's attempt at accelerating came too late.

Pakistan's chase was comfortable until opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 86, the first of three quick wickets near the end. The 3 8-year-old Hafeez saw his side home with his 35th ODI half-century.

He hit eight fours and two sixes. The first six off fast bowler Duanne Olivier landed on the roof of one of the stands and bounced out of the St. George's Park stadium.

Olivier was Pakistan's chief destroyer in the test series but couldn't bring his form to the short format on his ODI debut, with the tourists enjoying the slow Port Elizabeth pitch.

Bowlers Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali took the wickets but crucially kept the South Africans in check with economy rates of less than five an over. Imam and Babar Azam (49) then laid the foundation for the successful chase with a 94-run stand for the second wicket and Hafeez finished it off.

SOURCE:AP
