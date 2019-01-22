Facebook Inc's WhatsApp is limiting worldwide the number of times a user can forward a message to five, starting on Tuesday, as the popular messaging service looks to fight "misinformation and rumors", company executives said on Tuesday.

Previously, a WhatsApp user could forward a message to 20 individuals or groups.

The limit of five is in expansion of a measure WhatsApp put in place in India in July after the spread of rumors on social media led to killings and lynching attempts.

"We're imposing a limit of five messages all over the world as of today," Victoria Grand, vice president for policy and communications at WhatsApp, said at an event in the Indonesian capital.

TRT World spoke to New Delhi-based journalist Neha Poonia.