US Open champion Naomi Osaka may be best known for her fierce power game but her coach Sascha Bajin believes the Japanese 21-year-old's fitness and mindset should give her an edge in the women's final against Petra Kvitova.

Osaka will bid for her second Grand Slam title in succession against twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova on Saturday, having claimed her maiden major in New York last year by upsetting Serena Williams in the final.

Bajin said he wanted Osaka to take the game to lefthander Kvitova in the same way she did against another Czech in Karolina Pliskova in the semi-final, when she hammered 56 winners and clubbed 15 aces.

"I kind of want her to approach the match like she approached Pliskova. (Kvitova) is also a big server. Just kind of like the opposite, because she's a lefty. Same mindset," the German coach told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

"You know, both of them are very dangerous off the first two, three shots, but I believe once the rally keeps going, Naomi with her current state of mind and physique has the upper hand."

Osaka's mental strength has shown in the way she has avoided the trap of first time Grand Slam winners crashing at their next major and knuckled down to overcome three-set tests to book her first final at Melbourne Park.

Bajin was impressed at how his fourth-seeded charge had re-started training for the new season after a short break.

"Yeah, she really wants it. You know, people say they want it, but she really wants it," he said.