New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has asked to be traded to an NBA contender before the league's February 7 transfer deadline, according to multiple reports on Monday.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Davis' agent Rich Paul said.

"Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

The Pelicans released a statement on Monday afternoon, confirming they received the trade request from Davis.

"This past weekend, Anthony Davis' representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade," the statement said.

"Although we are disappointed in this decision, our organization's top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans and build our team for long-term success.

Davis, the top pick in the 2012 NBA draft, shares second in the NBA with 29.3 points a game and third in the league with 13.3 rebounds per contest. He also has 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocked shots and 1.7 steals a game this season for New Orleans.