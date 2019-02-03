POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Islamic school in UK targeted by hate crime
The Bahr Academy in UK's Newcastle was recently vandalised. Copies of the Quran were thrown on the floor and a swastika was drawn on one of the walls. But the school's principal thinks their religion is misunderstood.
Islamic school in UK targeted by hate crime
Bahr Academy principal Mufti Muhammad Abdulmuheet says those who vandalised the school's building must be very misinformed about Islam. / TRTWorld
February 3, 2019

Hate crimes in Britain have increased in the past few years and Muslims have been the focus of many of them. 

Recently, a building owned by an Islamic school, the Bahr Academy, in the north of England was vandalised and smeared with graffiti. 

After the school was vandalised, its leaders said they do not want to punish the perpetrators, but they would prefer to talk to them.

"We'd rather educate them and have some tea with them and just talk to them," the principal of the school said.

Recommended

Muslims make up around 5% of the population in Britain, but last year were the target of over half of all religiously motivated hate crimes. 

Government figures show that hate crimes more than doubled in the past five years.

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports from UK's Newcastle.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat