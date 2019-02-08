The US military is planning to withdraw all American troops from Syria by the end of April, The Wall Street Journal on reported Thursday.

Former and current US officials told the newspaper that with US-backed fighters poised to seize the final Syrian sanctuaries held by Daesh in the coming days, Washington will look to the withdrawal of troops in the coming weeks.

The military has planned for a large portion of its forces to be pulled out from the region by mid-March and then the rest by the end of April, the Journal (paywall) added.

US President Donald Trump made the unexpected decision in December to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, drawing criticism from many allies and security aides, including his own defence agencies and senators. On Wednesday, Trump told representatives of the global anti-Daesh coalition he expected to announce annihilating Daesh by next week.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has since said Turkey is ready to assume a counterterrorism role in the war-ravaged country after the withdrawal.