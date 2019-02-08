Fellow actors and co-stars have come to the defence of Liam Neeson after he admitted he once set out to kill a black man as revenge for a friend who had been raped.

Actress Michelle Rodriguez, who co-starred with Neeson in last year's movie "Widows," lashed out at the fierce criticism her colleague has faced at the amfAR Gala in New York late Wednesday, insisting he was not a racist.

"It’s all **** bullshit," she told Vanity Fair. "Dude, have you watched 'Widows'? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis's throat.

"You can't call him a racist ever," she added. "Racists don't make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue – so deep down her throat. I don't care how good of an actor you are. It's all bullshit. Ignore it. He's not a racist. He’s a loving man. It's all lies."

Whoopi Goldberg also spoke out during a panel discussion on television, saying she doesn't believe the 66-year-old "Taken" star is a bigot.

"People walk around sometimes with rage. That's what happens. Is he a bigot? No. I've known him a pretty long time, I think I would have recognized. I've been around a lot of real bigots," she said.

"You can't be surprised that somebody whose loved one is attacked is angry and wants to go out and attack," she said.

"So I can say this man is not one."

Actor Terry Crews also commented on the controversy saying in a tweet: "I believe that every person on earth is capable of the greatest good, or unspeakable evil. Liam is just describing his fork in the road."