Phil Mickelson won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by three strokes on Monday, equalling Mark O’Meara’s record of five victories in the northern California event.

Mickelson recorded his 44th PGA Tour triumph in style with a closing seven-under-par 65 at Pebble Beach.

“This really is a special place for me, going back to 1919 when my grandfather was one of the initial caddies here,” the 48-year-old said after becoming the oldest winner of the event.

“This was the first event for me as a pro. To win here this week is something I’m going to cherish.”

Mickelson finished at 19-under 268, while Englishman Paul Casey (71) birdied the final hole for second place on 16-under.

Mickelson and Casey were the only players who did not complete the weather-delayed event on Sunday night.

Casey resumed with a three-foot par putt at the 16th hole on Monday, while Mickelson had already completed the hole.