The former Saudi minister of foreign affairs, Adel al Jubeir, spoke to Face the Nation on CBS on Sunday.

The former diplomat spoke about a variety of controversial subjects, described as: “Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemen War, Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s dead body and the judicial procedure.”

Observers were surprised at the diplomat’s comments about the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

“We don’t know,” was his response when asked where the former Washington Post columnist body is.

“We are still investigating”, he added.

Who is responsible for the long judicial process?

More than four months have passed since the murder of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. So far, Saudi Arabia has detained 11 Saudi Arabians, mostly security service staff, for committing or being involved in the murder.

The former foreign minister claimed: “[The] Saudi public prosecutor responsible for the Khashoggi case has sought evidences from Turkish authorities but did not receive any response.”

On Friday, the Communication’s Director of the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun, tweeted: "After four months, we are still waiting for answers. Where is the body? Who ordered the hit? Was there a local collaborator? The world is watching.”

Altun said Turkey’s findings on the case were in line with those of the UN-led inquiry, adding that Ankara was committed to cooperating in a potential UN investigation into the case.

The human rights expert and UN special rapporteur investigating Khashoggi’s murder on behalf of the international community, Agnes Callamard said: “Saudi Arabia undermined Turkey’s efforts to investigate the death of Khashoggi.”