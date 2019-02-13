Manchester United’s Champions League hopes were hanging by a thread after a 2-0 home defeat by Paris St Germain in their round-of-16, first leg match on Tuesday, with talisman Paul Pogba sent off late in the game.

Second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe gave the impressive French side a clear advantage ahead of the return in Paris on March 6 and Pogba’s dismissal for a second yellow card in the 89th minute makes the task even harder.

“We’re happy, but it’s only halftime,” Mbappe said.

“In the last 20 minutes, we were hit by fatigue. We now have three weeks to make sure we’re ready to clinch our qualification,” he added.

United had never previously lost at home in European competition by a margin of more than one goal and history suggests their task in the second leg is extremely tough.

No team has ever progressed having lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie at home by two or more goals.

