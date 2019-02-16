WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scattered yellow vest protests against France's Macron continue
Violence has marked the weekend protests that started against fuel taxes and grew into a mass movement against President Emmanuel Macron and his pro-business policies.
Scattered yellow vest protests against France's Macron continue
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk down the Champs Elysees from the Arc de Triomphe as they take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, February 16, 2019. / Reuters
February 16, 2019

Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital on Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend.

Security forces moved in, firing tear gas canisters several times, as protesters in the main march tried to leave the approved route or overturned large bins in search of bottles, with some seen arming themselves.

The march began hours earlier at the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees, the stage of past rioting, and wound through Paris, from moneyed Right Bank streets with high-fashion boutiques to Left Bank student quarters.

There were no reports of violence in Paris or in other cities where marches too place, notably yellow vest strongholds like Bordeaux and Toulouse.

Movement running out of stream?

Polls, and diminishing numbers during weekly marches, suggest public support is fading for the weekend protests, which often descend into shocking violence between demonstrators and police. 

Recommended

Many French are asking aloud how long the yellow vest movement will keep up their protesters, which drain security forces and have dented the French economy.

Emilie Bidois, from the Normandy town of Gisors, who was taking part in the Paris protest, admitted she was growing tired — but remaining determined.

"We're fed up but we won't give up. We won't give up on anything because they want to muzzle us and we want to be heard," she said. "I will carry on until the movement runs out of steam, if it runs out of steam, but I don't think it will."

Leo Peyrade, a 70-year-old Parisian, referred to the violence that has hit numerous protests, often triggered by small extremist groups, and said he has learned to be careful. Last week, a young protester lost four fingers from a grenade. Others have lost eyes.

"Every time I come, some are wounded, arms, legs. I'm careful," he said. "I can't run like a young person, not as fast in any event."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500