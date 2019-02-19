POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UCL last 16: Frustrating goalless draws end first leg Tuesday
Liverpool were held 0-0 by Bayern Munich at Anfield, while Barcelona also drew 0-0 against French outfit Lyon.
UCL last 16: Frustrating goalless draws end first leg Tuesday
Bayern Munich players and fans after their 1st leg last 16 match against Liverpool at Anfield on February 19, 2019. / Reuters
February 19, 2019

Barcelona were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Olympique Lyonnais in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday as both sides remained undefeated in this season's competition.

In the night's other match at Anfield, Bayern Munich showed all their Champions League experience and quality organisation as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw.

The result leaves it all to play for in the second leg in Munich on March 13, although the German side will be without defender Joshua Kimmich who will be suspended after picking up a yellow card.

There were few clear-cut chances in the game although Liverpool created several openings in the first half, while at the other end their goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to be alert to keep out a mis-hit clearance from Joel Matip.

The closest Juergen Klopp's side came in the second half was a diving header from Sadio Mane in the 86th minute which Manuel Neuer pushed around the post.

Recommended

Toothless Barca

The La Liga leaders dominated the match at the Groupama stadium but lacked accuracy up front and were grateful to their goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen who made two great saves.

Lyon were lively in the first half but ran out of steam after the break and were holding on in the closing stages as Lionel Messi tried in vain to open up the home defence.

The second leg will be at the Nou Camp on March 13.

Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat