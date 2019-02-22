TÜRKİYE
Over 70 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkish security forces say one suspect is also arrested during the operation.
A Turkish anti-narcotics police officer counts confiscated narcotics during a drug raid in Istanbul, Turkey on January 16, 2018 / Reuters
February 22, 2019

Turkish security forces on Friday seized over 70 kilograms of heroin in the eastern Van province, according to the local gendarmerie command.

Acting on a tip, the gendarmerie seized 71.15 kg (157 pounds) of heroin in four bags from a vehicle in the Baskale district, the command said in a statement.

One suspect was arrested during the operation, it added.

According to UN data, the heroin would have had a value of more than $4,000,000 (2016 prices) in Europe.

SOURCE:AA
