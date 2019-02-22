February 22, 2019
Turkish security forces on Friday seized over 70 kilograms of heroin in the eastern Van province, according to the local gendarmerie command.
Acting on a tip, the gendarmerie seized 71.15 kg (157 pounds) of heroin in four bags from a vehicle in the Baskale district, the command said in a statement.
One suspect was arrested during the operation, it added.
According to UN data, the heroin would have had a value of more than $4,000,000 (2016 prices) in Europe.
SOURCE:AA