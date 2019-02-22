CULTURE
Absorbing Vincent: Van Gogh goes immersive in Paris exhibition
People in Paris attend a press visit of the immersive exhibition "Nuit Etoilée" devoted to painter Vincent Van Gogh by multimedia artist Gianfranco Iannuzzi at "l'Atelier des Lumieres", the first Digital Art Centre in Paris.
Absorbing Vincent: Van Gogh goes immersive in Paris exhibition
People attend a press visit of the immersive exhibition "Nuit Etoilée" devoted to painter Vincent Van Gogh by multimedia artist Gianfranco Iannuzzi, on February 8, 2019, at "l'Atelier des Lumieres", the first Digital Art Centre in Paris. / AFP Archive
February 22, 2019

A Paris gallery is offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the colour scapes of Vincent Van Gogh like never before.

L’Atelier des Lumieres is projecting digitised, multilayered versions of some of the artist’s most famous works, including “Starry Night Over the Rhone” and “Churchyard in the Rain”, onto its floor and walls.

Conveying at different stages the illusion of water rippling in the light and raindrops falling, the show is accompanied by a rich soundtrack.

“Obviously, we have “The Starry Night,” we have the sunflowers, we have the irises,” said gallery director Michael Couzigou.

“The idea here is to propose something that’s different from classic museums. It’s to allow the visitors to really get inside the paintings.”

“Van Gogh, La Nuit Etoilée”, which opens on Friday and runs until Dec 31, is the gallery’s second immersive art project, following a Gustav Klimt show in 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
