Cricket: Sri Lanka clinch historic 2-0 series win in South Africa
Sri Lanka are also the first team to blank the Proteas at home since Australia won 3-0 in South Africa in 2006.
Sri Lanka's cricket team celebrates winning their two five-day cricket tests against South Africa at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. / AP
February 23, 2019

Sri Lanka clinched thier first series win in South Africa — and the first for any team other than England and Australia — after sweeping the Proteas 2-0 with an eight-wicket win in the second test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's stunning and historic success for a team from the Asian subcontinent – even the mighty India and Pakistan have never managed to do it – came against all expectations after arriving for the two-test series with a new captain and a patched-up team following a run of three straight series losses and six defeats in seven tests.

Yet the Sri Lankans, completely written off at the start, cruised to victory in Port Elizabeth early on Day 3 of the second match against test cricket's No 2-ranked team, reaching the victory target of 197 for the loss of just two wickets.

S Africans pummeled 

Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando dominated South Africa's famed fast-bowling attack to seal the victory, with Mendis finishing on 84 not out and Fernando, in his debut series, 75 not out. 

Their partnership of 163 saw Sri Lanka home as they pummeled the South African bowlers.

Sri Lanka are also the first team to blank the Proteas at home since Ricky Ponting's Australia won 3-0 in South Africa in 2006.

Before Saturday, that was the only time South Africa have been swept at home since its return to international cricket after the end of apartheid.

South Africa last lost a series at home three years ago and have won seven straight series at home.

SOURCE:AP
