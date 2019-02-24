WORLD
Belgium prepares for Daesh returnees from Syria and Iraq
With Daesh now reportedly almost defeated, nations like Belgium are deciding on the best response to those who want to return.
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria on February 12, 2019. / Reuters
February 24, 2019

Belgium has the highest percentage European citizens who left to join Daesh in Iraq and Syria. 

An estimated number of around 200 Belgians are still there and could try to make their way back home.

With the terrorist group now reportedly almost defeated, nations like Belgium are deciding on the best response to those who want to return.

Meanwhile, people in Brussels are questioning whether those who left should be allowed to return.

"It's difficult. I don't think they should actually, because they choose to leave, so I don't see the reason why now all of a sudden, they would like to come back," says Annikka, a student in Brussels.

TRT World's Jack Parrock reports from Brussels. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
