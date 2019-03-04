POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Australia women's rugby captain banned for biting
New Zealand-born Liz Patu is the first player to be suspended in the history of the women's Super W competition since it was founded last year.
Australia women's rugby captain banned for biting
Australia's Liz Patu is challenged by New Zealand's Phillipa Love during the women's rugby test match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday August. 25, 2018. / AP Archive
March 4, 2019

Liz Patu, the captain of the Australia women's rugby team, has been banned for six weeks after admitting to biting an opponent on the arm during a domestic match on Saturday.

New Zealand-born Patu faced a 12-week suspension for biting Australia teammate Rebecca Clough during a Super W match between Queensland and Rugby WA. Clough alerted the referee to the incident in the 70th minute, pointing to a bite mark on her arm.

The judicial panel allowed Patu the full 50 percent dispensation allowed under World Rugby rules, citing mitigating factors including her previous good character and clean disciplinary record.

She is the first player to be suspended in the history of the women's Super W competition since it was founded last year.

Recommended

Patu later apologised for her action.

"I'd like to express my remorse for my actions in Saturday's match," she said. "I apologize to Rebecca Clough, the Rugby WA Women's team, my own teammates and the wider rugby public."

Patu has 48 hours to appeal her suspension but said she would accept her punishment.

"My actions the other night were unacceptable and will not be repeated," she said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat