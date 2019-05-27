Now that outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May has given her blubbering resignation speech in front of Number 10, speculation is rife as to who might be replacing her in Britain’s top job.

While the speculative candidate list is growing, only a few Tories have formally thrown their hat into the ring. Of those, the gaffe-prone former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite. I cannot emphasise enough how Johnson as prime minister would be an unmitigated disaster not only for Britain but for those around the world struggling to end a resurgent far-right menace.

Johnson is a pathological liar

Boris Johnson’s track record is one that is mired with lies and sullied by racism.

While the 2003 Iraq war was former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s joint scheme with then-US President George W Bush, Johnson voted in favour of Blair’s position in a number of key votes. He first voted against seeking the support of the UN Security Council before any invasion was launched and he voted to allow the British government to “use all means” to destroy Iraq’s non-existent weapons of mass destruction.

He then voted against allowing MPs a say in whether or not their country should blindly commit British soldiers to a war based on what was then unclear evidence and what is now known to be Blair’s lies, costing countless innocent Iraqi lives.

Johnson told two infamous lies that he most certainly is responsible for while campaigning in favour of Brexit. The first of which was so brazen, he had it emblazoned across the side of a bus.

Johnson toured up and down the nation on this bus covered in lies and claimed that the National Health Service (NHS) would be £350 million better off if voters chose Brexit. After Brexiteers had won the 2016 referendum, Brexiteers put their tails between their legs and feebly uttered that the lie was “a mistake”.

Now Johnson faces a private prosecution to hold him to account for his criminal lying.

As if lying about the NHS was not heinous enough, Johnson perpetuated the racist myth that the Turkish people were foaming at the mouth to come to the UK by their tens of millions.

Johnson actively stoked the fear of mass Turkish immigration to the UK in the event Turkey ever became part of the EU, and scare-mongered about having “shared borders” with Turks who would apparently cripple the NHS. To add insult to injury, earlier this year he continued to lie after he was confronted about the original lie and said “I didn’t say anything about Turkey” in 2016.