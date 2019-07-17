With such a storied and fabled history, Iraq has long been viewed as a land that possesses inherent worth and value. Whether that value was utilised by the people who inhabit the land or whether it was exploited by a multitude of different empires, Iraq, as it's called today, has always played a central and defining role in the destiny of the Middle East.

In more recent years, however, it would appear that Iraq’s own destiny has been reduced to little more than becoming the plaything of regional and global powers, its policies haphazardly put together with no clear indication as to how it advances the country’s interests.

The only clear thing is that Iraqis themselves rarely see any benefit to their leaders’ decisions, which always appear to be geared towards either pleasing Iran or appeasing the United States.

Tendrils of Iranian influence

At the outset, it bears dispelling any illusions that Iraq is a sovereign country that executes its own decisions in a way that is comparable to its peers internationally.

One can never emphasise this point enough, particularly as the mainstream media seems intent on framing Iraq’s policy decisions as being in its national interest rather than serving the interests of foreign powers.

But should this be any surprise considering the origins of the vast majority of Iraq’s political class? Every prime minister Iraq has ever had since the disastrous and illegal US-led invasion in 2003 has been from a political party that was incubated, financed, and empowered by Iran, whether it was the Dawa Party’s Nouri al Maliki and Haidar al Abadi, or today’s incumbent from the former Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI) Adel Abdul Mahdi.

If the influence were limited to only the prime minister’s office, there would be some hope at using parliament and other ministries to negate some of his power in a system of checks and balances.

However, one need only look at the pro-Iran Badr Organisation’s control of the interior ministry and therefore of most of the police and security services to see the extent of the rot and how Iraq’s policies are being geared towards serving primarily Iranian interests while placating the odd American outburst, such as when the US accused Iraqi Shia militias of attacking Saudi oil infrastructure in May.

That said, the United States can hardly complain when they supplied these Iranian proxies with airpower in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group.

Rather than insisting on supporting only a multi-ethnic and cross-sectarian force, the US Air Force conducted numerous close air support missions on behalf of these militants, going so far as to decimate the civilians they claimed to want to protect.

In March 2017, for instance, the US conducted an airstrike in the mostly Sunni Arab city of Mosul on behalf of Iraqi forces staffed by sectarian militants and blotted out the lives of more than 200 people in a storm of fire and collapsing rubble.

Ever since these Iran-backed militants banded together as part of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and were formally recognised by the Iraqi government as a distinct branch of the armed forces, pro-Tehran actors have been legitimising themselves within the military sphere too.